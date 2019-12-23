SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Vonage Holdings After 1.74% Loss

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.28 to a high of $7.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.32 on volume of 403,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Vonage Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.75 and a 52-week low of $7.06 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $7.35 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vonage Holdings on September 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.36. Since that call, shares of Vonage Holdings have fallen 34.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.