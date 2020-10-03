SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A After 1.18% Loss

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.20 to a high of $114.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $114.56 on volume of 804,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Vmware Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $206.41 and a 52-week low of $106.10 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $108.16 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

