MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A After 1.18% Loss

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:04pm
By Amy Schwartz

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.20 to a high of $114.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $114.56 on volume of 804,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Vmware Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $206.41 and a 52-week low of $106.10 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $108.16 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vmware Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have VMW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders vmware inc-cl a

Ticker(s): VMW

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.