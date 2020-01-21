SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A After 1.05% Loss

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $148.29 to a high of $151.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $149.42 on volume of 463,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $128.69 and a high of $206.41 and are now at $149.95, which is 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A on November 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $158.21. Since that call, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A have fallen 4.3%.