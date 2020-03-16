SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Visa Inc-Class A After 9.40% Loss

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.98 to a high of $160.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $156.99 on volume of 5.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Visa Inc-Class A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.17 and the current low of $147.98 and are currently at $159.31 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

