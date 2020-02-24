SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Visa Inc-Class A After 3.72% Loss

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $194.01 to a high of $202.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $207.42 on volume of 5.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Visa Inc-Class A on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $178.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have risen 16.9%. We continue to monitor V for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Visa Inc-Class A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $143.18 and a high of $214.17 and are now at $201.03, 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.