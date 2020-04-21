SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Vf Corp After 4.30% Loss

Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.00 to a high of $54.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.75 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Vf Corp has traded in a range of $45.07 to $100.23 and is now at $53.30, 18% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vf Corp and will alert subscribers who have VFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.