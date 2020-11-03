SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Vereit Inc After 6.58% Loss

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.79 to a high of $8.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.82 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Vereit Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $7.79 and a high of $10.18 and are now at $7.81. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

