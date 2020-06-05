SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Ventas Inc After 1.57% Loss

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.69 to a high of $30.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.21 on volume of 731,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ventas Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.40 and a 52-week low of $13.35 and are now trading 120% above that low price at $29.42 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

