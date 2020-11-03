SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Varian Medical S After 5.09% Loss

Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.17 to a high of $117.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $114.02 on volume of 277,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Varian Medical S and will alert subscribers who have VAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Varian Medical S share prices have been bracketed by a low of $103.92 and a high of $149.85 and are now at $114.52, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.