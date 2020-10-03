SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Vail Resorts After 2.17% Loss

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $170.70 to a high of $183.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $187.50 on volume of 897,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Vail Resortshas traded in a range of $170.70 to $255.37 and are now at $178.04. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vail Resorts and will alert subscribers who have MTN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.