SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Us Steel Corp After 6.10% Loss

Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.81 to a high of $10.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.41 on volume of 13.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Steel Corp on December 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.16. Since that call, shares of Us Steel Corp have fallen 13.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Us Steel Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.93 and a high of $24.74 and are now at $10.02, 1% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.