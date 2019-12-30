SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Us Bancorp After 1.36% Loss

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.20 to a high of $59.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.52 on volume of 613,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Us Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.11 and a 52-week low of $43.14 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $59.26 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

