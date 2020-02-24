SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Unitedhealth Grp After 6.95% Loss

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $281.71 to a high of $288.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $297.89 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Unitedhealth Grp has traded in a range of $208.07 to $306.71 and is now at $279.60, 34% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

