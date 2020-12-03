SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of United Tech Corp After 5.08% Loss

United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.80 to a high of $99.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $106.78 on volume of 8.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, United Tech Corphas traded in a range of $92.80 to $158.44 and are now at $99.71. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

