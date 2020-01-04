SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of United Parcel-B After 3.73% Loss

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.05 to a high of $92.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $95.00 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in United Parcel-B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of United Parcel-B in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Parcel-B have traded between a low of $82.00 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $90.60, which is 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.