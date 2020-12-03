SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of United Parcel-B After 2.91% Loss

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.00 to a high of $87.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $87.10 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, United Parcel-Bhas traded in a range of $82.00 to $125.30 and are now at $85.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

