SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of United Parcel-B After 1.81% Loss

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.05 to a high of $118.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $117.80 on volume of 837,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, United Parcel-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $89.89 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $118.11, 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.