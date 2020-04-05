SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of United Parcel-B After 1.10% Loss

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.06 to a high of $91.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $91.25 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, United Parcel-B has traded in a range of $82.00 to $125.30 and is now at $90.38, 10% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 1.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

