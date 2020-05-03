SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Unisys Corp After 2.88% Loss

Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.61 to a high of $14.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.40 on volume of 235,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Unisys Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.13 and a 52-week low of $6.39 and are now trading 124% above that low price at $14.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Unisys Corp and will alert subscribers who have UIS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.