SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Union Pac Corp After 2.38% Loss

Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $155.15 to a high of $157.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $159.00 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Union Pac Corp have traded between a low of $105.08 and a high of $188.96 and are now at $155.42, which is 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

