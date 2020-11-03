SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Tyson Foods-A After 6.49% Loss

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.07 to a high of $61.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.92 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tyson Foods-A and will alert subscribers who have TSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tyson Foods-A have traded between the current low of $58.07 and a high of $94.24 and are now at $58.69. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.