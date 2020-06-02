SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Tyson Foods-A After 5.40% Loss

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.48 to a high of $81.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $83.04 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tyson Foods-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tyson Foods-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Tyson Foods-A has traded in a range of $58.20 to $94.24 and is now at $79.58, 37% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.