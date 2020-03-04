MySmarTrend
SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Tyson Foods-A After 2.83% Loss

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:52pm
By James Quinn

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.55 to a high of $53.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.79 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Tyson Foods-A has traded in a range of $42.57 to $94.24 and is now at $52.77, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tyson Foods-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tyson Foods-A in search of a potential trend change.

