SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Twitter Inc After 6.00% Loss

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.73 to a high of $36.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.94 on volume of 10.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Twitter Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.85 and a 52-week low of $28.63 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $35.81 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.