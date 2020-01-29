SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Triumph Group After 1.22% Loss

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.73 to a high of $21.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.10 on volume of 57,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Triumph Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.75 and a high of $29.32 and are now at $21.00, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

