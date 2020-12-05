SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Transunion After 1.68% Loss

Transunion (NYSE:TRU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.21 to a high of $78.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $77.85 on volume of 349,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Transunion share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.50 and a high of $101.16 and are now at $76.60, 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

