SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Transocean Ltd After 4.32% Loss

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.52 to a high of $4.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.65 on volume of 6.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Transocean Ltd have traded between a low of $3.76 and a high of $9.79 and are now at $4.60, which is 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.