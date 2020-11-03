SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Transocean Ltd After 17.46% Loss

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.46 to a high of $1.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 17.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.50 on volume of 20.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Transocean Ltd have traded between the current low of $1.46 and a high of $9.79 and are now at $1.50. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

