SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Transenterix Inc After 3.19% Loss

Transenterix Inc (AMEX:TRXC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.36 to a high of $1.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.40 on volume of 236,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Transenterix Inc has traded in a range of $0.16 to $3.33 and is now at $1.41, 781% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 12.5%.

