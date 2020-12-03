SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Transdigm Group After 11.20% Loss

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $390.02 to a high of $425.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $440.82 on volume of 730,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Transdigm Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $673.51 and the current low of $390.02 and are currently at $407.57 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

