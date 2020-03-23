SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Tjx Cos Inc After 5.97% Loss

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.72 to a high of $36.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.36 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Tjx Cos Inchas traded in a range of $32.72 to $64.95 and are now at $35.14. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tjx Cos Inc on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.14. Since that call, shares of Tjx Cos Inc have fallen 35.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.