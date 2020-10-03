SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Tjx Cos Inc After 1.96% Loss

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.68 to a high of $59.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.02 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Tjx Cos Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.95 and a 52-week low of $49.05 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $55.86 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

