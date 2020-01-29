SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Tivo Corp After 2.01% Loss

Tivo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.79 to a high of $7.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.82 on volume of 158,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Tivo Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.61 and a high of $11.78 and are now at $7.79, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

