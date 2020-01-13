SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A After 20.55% Loss

Tilly'S Inc-Cl A (:TLYS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.72 to a high of $10.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 20.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.61 on volume of 593,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A have risen 13.2%. We continue to monitor TLYS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Tilly'S Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.11 and a 52-week low of $7.62 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $11.68 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.