SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Tiaa Fsb Holding After 2.79% Loss

Tiaa Fsb Holding (:EVER) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.28 to a high of $34.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.60 on volume of 76,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Tiaa Fsb Holding has traded in a range of $4.06 to $38.43 and is now at $33.77, 732% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.5%.

