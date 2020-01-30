SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Thermo Fisher After 4.28% Loss

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $317.00 to a high of $322.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $326.71 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Thermo Fisher have traded between a low of $235.90 and a high of $342.26 and are now at $320.76, which is 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

