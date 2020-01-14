SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Terex Corp After 1.19% Loss

Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.56 to a high of $28.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.68 on volume of 130,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Terex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.84 and a high of $38.57 and are now at $27.79, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 0.15% lower over the past week, respectively.