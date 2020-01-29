SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Telephone & Data After 2.41% Loss

Telephone & Data (NYSE:TDS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.71 to a high of $24.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.94 on volume of 251,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Telephone & Data share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.44 and a high of $37.09 and are now at $24.09, 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.