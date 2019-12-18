SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Taylor Morriso-A After 1.16% Loss

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.99 to a high of $22.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.30 on volume of 201,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Taylor Morriso-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.03 and a high of $27.96 and are now at $22.07, 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Taylor Morriso-A on October 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.92. Since that call, shares of Taylor Morriso-A have fallen 10.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.