SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Synnex Corp After 3.36% Loss

Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.65 to a high of $90.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $87.01 on volume of 181,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Synnex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.07 and a 52-week low of $78.55 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $83.21 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 1.66% lower over the past week, respectively.