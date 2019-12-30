SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Store Capital After 1.36% Loss

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.51 to a high of $36.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.71 on volume of 418,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Store Capital share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.35 and a high of $40.96 and are now at $37.08, 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Store Capital and will alert subscribers who have STOR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.