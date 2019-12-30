SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Steel Dynamics After 1.10% Loss

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.19 to a high of $34.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.38 on volume of 250,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Steel Dynamics share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.02 and a high of $39.35 and are now at $34.66, 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Steel Dynamics and will alert subscribers who have STLD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.