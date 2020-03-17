SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Stanley Black & After 6.38% Loss

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.94 to a high of $89.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $92.00 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stanley Black & have traded between the current low of $80.94 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $85.05. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

