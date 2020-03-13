SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Stanley Black & After 1.39% Loss

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.47 to a high of $111.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $108.98 on volume of 894,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Stanley Black & share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.66 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $101.47, -3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Stanley Black & and will alert subscribers who have SWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.