SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Spirit Realty After 2.62% Loss

Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.98 to a high of $38.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.61 on volume of 464,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Spirit Realty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $34.98 and a high of $54.63 and are now at $34.99. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Realty on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.27. Since that call, shares of Spirit Realty have fallen 25.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.