SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Spirit Aerosys-A After 1.95% Loss

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.50 to a high of $67.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $66.21 on volume of 509,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Spirit Aerosys-A has traded in a range of $65.72 to $100.34 and is now at $66.40, 1% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Aerosys-A on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $84.82. Since that call, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have fallen 20.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.