SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Spartan Motors After 1.13% Loss

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.29 to a high of $17.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.54 on volume of 93,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Spartan Motors on February 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Spartan Motors have risen 90.2%. We continue to monitor SPAR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Spartan Motors has traded in a range of $6.97 to $19.31 and is now at $17.43, 150% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.