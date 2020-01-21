SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Southern Copper After 3.36% Loss

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.34 to a high of $43.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.23 on volume of 390,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Southern Copper share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.82 and a 52-week low of $29.39 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $43.07 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% higher and 1.81% higher over the past week, respectively.

