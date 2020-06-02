SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Snap-On Inc After 3.10% Loss

Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.01 to a high of $165.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $159.80 on volume of 288,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Snap-On Inc have traded between a low of $143.12 and a high of $174.00 and are now at $160.56, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

