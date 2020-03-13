SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Skechers Usa-A After 2.90% Loss

Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.76 to a high of $26.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.14 on volume of 982,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Skechers Usa-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $24.76 and a high of $44.50 and are now at $24.79. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Skechers Usa-A and will alert subscribers who have SKX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.